Celebrities constantly find themselves shutting down gossip and ridiculous accusations, but Tom Cruise probably never expected he'd have to deny a rumor regarding his butt—more specifically, that he wears a fake one.

The rumor mill began to turn when this tweet showing a screenshot of his rear end during a scene in 2008's Valkyrie went viral:



hello, please, i present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt. observe: pic.twitter.com/Tw6yTbsQUe — swizz keats (@iluvbutts247) August 20, 2017

It's undeniable that his butt looks particularly robust in the shot, and Twitter user @iluvbutts247 was quick to accuse the star of enhancing "what his mama gave him".

Nearly 70,000 people have liked the tweet since, and plenty came to his defense—blaming the angle of the shot. Many also presented the idea that, since Cruise does his own stunts, he may be wearing a "stunt butt" for protection rather than for a booty boost. Others had a simpler theory: the guy's in great shape and never skips squats.

But what does Cruise himself have to say about it? It's his real butt, and he was unaware that the tweet even existed. "I had no idea," he said in an interview with ScreenRant. "There was no prosthetic in Valkyrie. No."

The conversation stemmed from a question earlier in the interview about his new movie, American Made, in which his character reportedly moons his family before he leaves on perilous travels. Because this topic has become a thing, Cruise already confirmed that the mooning in American Made is indeed his real butt.

“It’s me," he told ScreenRant. "It’s not CGI, it’s me. I do my own mooning in films. So let it be known—I do my own mooning.”

There you have it, folks. Now, someone get this man's lower-body workout.

American Made, directed by Doug Liman and starring Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson, and Sarah Wright, is in theaters now.