The barbells are loaded, the rowing machines are ready, and the weight vests are prepared in Madison, WI. Now, all that stands between the women of the 2017 CrossFit Games and the title of Fittest on Earth are 15 of the most grueling WODs imaginable.

Of course, there’s no denying that all 40 women who walk into the Alliant Energy Center on August 3 possess extraordinary power, strength, and stamina. But who among them will emerge victorious?

In preparation for the CrossFit Games from August 3–6, we’ve prepared a guide of the 20 strongest female competitors—starting with last year’s champion and progressing in a seeded order according to their Regionals finishes if they had all competed in one division.