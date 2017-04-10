The stars were out and about on Saturday evening for the exclusive premiere event for Fate of the Furious—and none with a louder voice than Vin Diesel.

In a speech in front of the excited crowd ahead of the movie's premiere, the Fast & Furious franchise veteran took a moment to remember the late Paul Walker, who had anchored the early franchise films alongside Diesel:

Vin Diesel introduces #F8 with a salute to Paul Walker, whose mother and daughter are in the NYC audience. pic.twitter.com/6gCUqsXp8E — Ashley Lee (@cashleelee) April 9, 2017

He made sure to mention that Walker was the outright heart of the film series, and that Walker had put "decades of work into this franchise.”

Fate of the Furious is set to be the first Fast & Furious film made front-to-back without Walker after he died during the filming of Furious 7. The film series is contracted through at least 10 movies, according to Deadline.

Fate of the Furious, directed by F. Gary Gray, is set to be released worldwide on Friday, April 14.