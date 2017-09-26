Need one more reason you should consistently exercise and eat healthily?

Well, if you care about the vitality of your sperm, then keeping active and at a normal bodyweight should be tops on your list: A new study has shown that being fat and having strong swimmers is not very compatible.

In the study, which was recently published in the journal Andrologia, scientists researched 1,285 men, and found that the obese guys had poor sperm quality. We're talking lower volume, lower sperm count, lower sperm concentration, and an uptick in defects. Sperm from obese men also tended to have a harder time quickly navigating through the female reproductive organs.

To be fair, this isn't necessarily surprising. Obesity has long been known to affect the fertility of women since it can affect ovulation and menstruation, increase the risk of miscarriage, and make it tougher for fertility treatments to work. Obesity's effects on men, however, had been less clear.

"The health and reproductive performance of spermatozoa in obese men are more likely to be compromised both qualitatively and quantitatively" as a result of obesity, said lead study author Gottumukkala Ramaraju, M.D., from the Center for Assisted Reproduction at the Krishna IVF Clinic, in Visakhapatnam, India. "Results from our present dataset suggest that efforts focusing on male weight loss before conception are warranted for couples seeking infertility treatment."