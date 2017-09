Brett Eldredge is at the top of the charts.

The country music singer, songwriter, and producer put three number one singles on the Billboard country charts with his debut album, Bring You Back, and his new self-titled record is on its way to even greater success.

But how does a country music star constantly on the road (he's currently touring with Luke Bryan) eat healthy and stay fit?

Check out our interview with Brett Eldredge in the video above to find out.