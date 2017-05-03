Guy Ritchie is ready to show the world his own unique take on the Arthurian legend.

With the release of King Arthur: Legend of the Sword only one week away, WB has released nine (yes, nine) clips of the movie for your viewing enjoyment. The clips chronicle Arthur's upbriging after being exiled from his kingdom, the pivotal moment where he lifts Excalibur from the stone, and the rest of his journey to reclaim his rightful throne from his wicked uncle Vortigern.

Legend of the Sword stars Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law, and will be released in theaters nationwide on May 12, 2017.