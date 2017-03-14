With only two months until the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theatres worldwide, it's (almost) showtime.

In the latest television spot for the film, which dropped March 13, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe get a new sneak peek at their favorite kickass superheroes.

The teaser not only gives us a few more adorable scenes with Baby Groot (voiced, yes, by Vin Diesel), but also a glimpse of some of the comedic moments we love and expect from the franchise (watch until the end of the trailer for Nebula, played by the gorgeous Karen Gillan).

And even though Star-Lord (played by former Men's Fitness cover guy Chris Pratt) says, "There's a thousand of 'em and five of us," when you're that jacked, there's really not that much to worry about.

Check out the hilarious new television spot (featuring the song "Come a Little Bit Closer" by Jay & The Americans).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, directed by James Gunn and starring Pratt, Diesel, Gillan, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, and Michael Rooker, is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2017.