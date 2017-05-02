By all accounts, Chris Pratt is abosultely crushing 2017. He's in supergalactic shape (thanks to this fat-shredding workout) and the second installment of Guardians of the Galaxy is on track to become an international box office smash. But not everyone is impressed with Pratt's massive gains and cinematic success.

Pratt's adorable four-year-old son, Jack (who also made an appearance at Pratt's Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling), isn't really fazed by his dad's ability to save the galaxy...twice. When Colbert asked Pratt if his son is in awe of the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Pratt flatly responded: "Not at all."

What's more, Star-Lord isn't even his son's favorite superhero, despite the fact that the character has become beloved internationally for his wit, humor, and charm. In fact, Pratt revealed on the late-night show that he once asked his son who his favorite superhero is. Jack's response? Spider-Man. His second-favorite? Iron Man. (Don't worry, Pratt, Star-Lord is still our all-time favorite.)

Movies and TV Chris Pratt teaches acting on 'Kimmel' Guillermo visited the 'Guardian's 2' set and even got a cameo role.

And while both the first and second films feature stellar soundtracks with beloved oldies and classic hits, it turns out that Pratt's own mixtape-making skills aren't quite up—at least not according to his wife, actress Anna Faris. Apparently, Pratt tried to put together a "love-making mixtape"—featuring Al Green's "Let's Stay Together" as the first track—and her response wasn't what you might expect.

Check out Pratt's full appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and find out whether his "love-making mixtape" was a hit (or not), in the video below.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, directed by James Gunn and starring Pratt, Kurt Russell, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, and Michael Rooker, is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2017.