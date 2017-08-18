You know Crystal Reed from her appearances on MTV's Teen Wolf and from movies like Skyline, Crush, and Crazy, Stupid, Love. Now we're excited to see her returning to the screen—this time on one of the most popular shows on TV right now: Gotham.

The Detroit native will be playing Carmine Falcone’s daughter, Sofia, whom Reed teased as a morally complicated love interest for the show's hero, Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie). But aside from some coy details—apparently the younger Falcone has some "confusing character traits"—Reed wasn't saying much about her role in her interview with Men's Fitness editor Michael Rodio.

Fortunately, she was far more forthcoming about her first job as a Baskin-Robbins employee, at which she learned the secrets to a masterful ice cream scoop.

Check out Reed's interview at Men's Fitness HQ—and catch her in action during the Season 4 premiere of Gotham on Thursday, September 21 at 8 / 7 Central on FOX.