Can't get enough of the vengeance-themed flicks in which the (brooding, sharp-suited protagonist) unleashes his wrath against those who have wronged him? Looks like there's another must-see movie in the genre that you'll want to add to your list.

In this one, it's Ethan Hawke who takes the lead as the man on a mission to kill as many bad guys as possible before the credits roll.

It's a familiar formula; the twist in this fast-paced action flick, though, is that time is ticking—literally—on Hawke's arm. 24 Hours to Live is about a career assassin (Hawke) who is temporarily brought back to life after being murdered, and is given just one day to clean things up.

The revenge-at-all-costs movie comes from the same folks who brought us the John Wick flicks. Check out the trailer below to see the similarities.

Along with Hawke, 24 Hours to Live stars Xu Qing, Liam Cunningham, Rutger Hauer, and Paul Anderson.

While this polished action flick has all the ingredients for cinematic success—Game of Thrones fans will appreciate another appearance from the man behind Ser Davos Seaworth—24 Hours to Live is actually being released on VOD first, in early November, before hitting the big screen the following month.