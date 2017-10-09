It was worth the wait.

After giving fans their first full look at Star Wars: The Last Jedi with a fantastic teaser trailer back in April, the first full trailer has debuted online during ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

While director Rian Johnson is likely holding back quite a bit of the best footage for the movie theater, the new trailer shows off plenty of action and adventure across the Star Wars galaxy.

The Last Jedi follows Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she learns the ways of the force from the reclusive Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), while Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega), Princess Leia (the late Carrie Fisher), and everyone’s favorite droid, BB-8, lead the Resistance in their battle against the First Order.

Watch the new trailer:

The villainous Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is back to try and get revenge against Rey and her pals for beating him in 2015’s The Force Awakens, and fans are expected to learn much more about the mysterious (and evil) puppet master, Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis).

Apart from the returning heroes, the cast has some new names, including Benicio del Toro, playing a character who Johnson describes as a “DJ”; Laura Dern as Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo, a Resistance officer; and Kelly Marie Tran, as Rose Tico, another member of the Resistance who works in maintenance and teams up with Finn in the film.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15, 2017.