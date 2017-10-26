Hot off his leading role in Geostorm, Gerard Butler is taking on another beloved Hollywood movie genre: the heist-thriller.

In Den of Thieves, Butler plays Nick Flanagan, an eccentric police officer determined to take down a gang of bank robbers (including one played by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson) determined to pull off a seemingly suicidal heist on Los Angeles' Federal Reserve Bank.

If this sounds familiar, it's because it's really not all that different from other famous heist films like Heat and Ocean's Eleven. But hey: Why fix what isn't broken?

Den of Thieves will also mark the directorial debut of Christian Gudegast, who was also the screenwriter for Butler's 2016 blockbuster London Has Fallen. The movie is set to drop nationwide on Jan. 19, 2018.