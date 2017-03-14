We hate to say it again, but we're just too damn excited: Winter is coming.

But an interminable winter (plagued by an army of White Walkers, no less) isn't the only thing that'll be hitting Westeros on the upcoming season of Game of Thrones. The great war we've been hearing about since pretty much the first episode is also on its way, according to the new season 7 teaser trailer.

While the new trailer doesn't feature any new footage or dialogue, that doesn't mean it's any less suspenful or revealing. There's a lot to unpack here, but we'll leave that to you loyal fans.

The trailer shows each of the house sigils (dragons, lions, direwolves, stags) interwined around one other. It's all very reminiscent of the "spokes" on the wheel Daenerys Targaryen famously mentioned back in season 5. Towards the end of the clip, the house sigils crumble as Jon Snow ominously says, "There's only one war that matters—the great war. And it is here." If that doesn't get you pumped for season 7, there's not much else we can do.

Check out the epic new trailer for Game of Thrones season 7 in the video below.

Game of Thrones season 7 premieres on July 16, 2017 on HBO.