Action-packed sequences and high-intensity fight scenes are a part of what brings us to the box office to watch movies like Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad.

And while many actors undergo extreme physical transformations and take on rigorous training programs to prepare for roles (like Jason Momoa did for Justice League), certain stunts need to be left to the professionals.

Real-life stuntwoman and actress Tara Macken is one such professional—she's done stunts for Avengers: Infinity War, Thor: Ragnarok, and a slew of other action movies.

Naturally, we asked Macken to show Men's Fitness Deputy Editor Zack Zeigler just what it takes to make those on-screen brawls and physical feats look real. Check out the video above to learn a few of Macken's professional stunt tips.