Just so you know: It's perfectly OK to skip to the video below to see Jennifer Lawrence in all her stunning (deadly) glory.

Either way, we'll keep this short.

In the upcoming thriller Red Sparrow, Lawrence plays a ballerina named Dominika Egorova who suffers an injury that brings her dancing career to a screeching halt, according to IMDb. Shortly thereafter, she's recruited into "Sparrow School," a Russian intelligence service that capitalizes on seductive, young officers, and trains them to use their bodies as weapons.

Her first target is a CIA agent—but the stakes are high, and failure could mean disaster for both countries.

The provocative film is like the perfect mashup of Atomic Blonde and FX's The Americans. Plus, y'know, J-Law in a bathing suit.

See for yourself: