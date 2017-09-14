Jennifer Lawrence may be playing a deadly Russian spy in the upcoming film Red Sparrow, but she might want to brush up on her real-life combat skills.

Specifically axe-throwing.

Lawrence challenged Jimmy Fallon while promoting her film Mother!, in which she stars opposite Javier Bardem, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. And while the 27-year-old had proposed the trial by combat, Fallon ultimately reigned supreme. (Maybe they could both take a few pointers from everyone's favorite grizzly man's grizzly man, Jason Momoa.)

We won't spoil all the fun, but let's just say Fallon nailed more than one headshot...

You can catch Mother! in theaters now. Red Sparrow, Lawrence's spy flick, is slated for a March 2018 premiere.