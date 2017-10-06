The trailer for Pacific Rim: Uprising has just been released, and it has exactly what we hoped it would have: monsters, robots, and plenty of chaos.

The sequel to the 2013 cult classic has been in development in some shape or form before the original even came out, according to producer Guillermo del Toro. While Charlie Hunnam was unable to reprise his role from the first film due to scheduling conflicts, Star Wars star John Boyega looks like he will be filling Hunnam's shoes quite nicely.

Taking place 10 years after the original film, Boyega stars as Jake Pentecost, son of O.G. Pacific Rim hero Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba), as he leads a new squad of Jaegers (Pacific Rim's name for mechs) alongside Nate Lambert (Scott Eastwood) against a new breed of Kaiju (the monsters attacking humanity). The film does include some returning castmembers, including Rinko Kikuchi as Mako and Charlie Day as eccentric scientist Newt Geiszler.

While del Toro is still producing the film, Uprising will be the first film directed by Stephen S. DeKnight, who is best known for creating and writing the fan-favorite Spartacus series on Starz.

Pacific Rim: Uprising is slated to hit theaters nationwide on March 23, 2018.