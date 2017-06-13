Keanu Reeves really got into character to play an expert assassin in John Wick 2.

The former Men’s Fitness cover star went through an extensive training period for the film, working on a tactical gun range with actual weapons, doing fight choreography with the stunt coordinator, and even getting behind the wheel to get comfortable with the film's (many) driving stunts.

Reeves is no stranger to working hard on his training for film roles: Back when Reeves portrayed Neo in the Matrix trilogy, he went through months of martial arts training to prepare for the film's extensive stunt work.

Reeves likely will be getting ready to do it all over again soon, as John Wick 3 appears to be on the fast track to production. Chad Stahelski, director of the first two films, told Collider that the story is in the works, and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Derek Kolstad, who wrote the first two films, is back for the third installment.

Stahelski later gave another update to the Independent, saying that the third film could be a “completion” of Wick’s story, and that the story will dive more into Wick’s backstory: “We are going to put in something about the High Table, how that all works,” Stahelski said. “We’re going to put in something about where John comes from, and where he wants to go. I don’t want to say too much more, but it will be a nice completion to Mr. Wick’s journey.” (Could that mean that John Wick 3 will be the final film in the series? Time will tell, but it's not likely as long as the reviews and box office scores are so good.)

Here’s a look at Reeves working on fight training for the film:

Reeves takes on tactical training for the movie in these two videos:

Want to get ripped and ready for battle like Reeves?

Try his Men’s Fitness workout program, and get in John Wick-shape: