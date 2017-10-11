Everyone can agree that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a big dude. He spends countless hours in the gym working on his gargantuan physique, and he perpetually seems atop at least one ranking of actors and celebrities.

During one of his workouts he posted a video of himself crushing some chain-weighted dips at the gym, and made it clear that it takes a certain kind of determination to attain a physique like his. "Putting in work!" Johnson said in the video. "Big dogs eat, little crying puppies stay on the porch!"

When Kevin Hart saw it, he apparently felt that some retaliation from the "little dogs" was in order, posting his own (and much less intimidating) gym clip with gold chains draped across his neck.

"I heard you're talking about the little dogs," Hart began. "Well, guess what? Some little dogs like to drink out of the bowl in the back while the big dogs take a piss!" He continued his nonsensical rant while his crew hilariously chimed in with remarks like "You've got to stop, you're not Dwayne!" and "It's bad. It's over."

Check out the post below to watch Hart come to the defense of "little puppies" everywhere:

Who he calling LITTLE PUPPY???? This message is for @therock A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Oct 10, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

He may not have intimidated The Rock, but he sure as hell had everyone laughing. As usual.

