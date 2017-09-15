One of the craziest kidnapping incidents in modern history is getting the big-screen treatment—and Mark Wahlberg is along for the ride.

In All the Money in the World, director Ridley Scott turns his eye on one of the richest men in the history of the world, J. Paul Getty (played by an unrecognizable Kevin Spacey), and the infamous 1973 kidnapping in Rome of his grandson, John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer), by an Italian organized crime group. It seems that, after taking on space in his last two films with Alien: Covenant and The Martian, Scott is ready for some real-world drama.

Wahlberg stars as one of Getty’s advisors, the aptly named Fletcher Chase, who is tasked with guiding Getty's estranged daughter-in-law, Gail Harris (Michelle Williams), through the kidnapping situation in an effort to get her son back.

Take a look at the wild trailer:

Despite being one of the richest men in the history of the world, Getty was known for being somewhat frugal with his money, and initially refused to pay the $17 million ransom the kidnappers demanded for his grandson.

The entire story became even more sensational when—real-life spoiler alert—the kidnappers chopped off one of Getty III’s ears and sent it to his family.

All the Money in the World hits theaters on December 8.