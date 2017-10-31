Movie star Michael B. Jordan takes working out as seriously as his movie career.

The Creed actor and former Men’s Fitness cover star is one of the most shredded dudes in Hollywood, and he has as good of a work ethic as anyone in the business. In the new short film Grounded, which Jordan made in collaboration with Vice and Nike, the actor reveals why he has such an intense work ethic.

Jordan walks through his old neighborhood and talks about his upbringing, his almost namesake—Michael Jordan—and why boxing, basketball, and hitting the gym is all part of the plan in staying grounded and determined in his career.

Watch the short below:

Jordan's already looking jacked after filming Black Panther with his Creed director Ryan Coogler, and he'll be back in the gym training for the upcoming Creed 2, which Sylvester Stallone will direct.

Want more on Jordan—or the workout he used to get pumped for Creed? Check out this coverage from Men’s Fitness: