After nearly a decade away from the big screen, the Predator is making a comeback.

Director Shane Black—who appeared in the original Predator 30 years ago as an actor—is behind the camera for the new reboot/sequel of the Arnold Schwarzenegger classic, and the first look at the poster for the movie is “electric”.

The Predator, starring X-Men badass Olivia Munn and Logan villain Boyd Holbrook, dropped a new motion poster and teaser poster for the film, and it looks badass:

The plot details for the film have been kept mostly under wraps, but Black has teased out some hints over the past year. “The story plunks the alien hunter—whom audiences have seen fight in jungles, concrete jungles, frozen wastelands, and alien planets—in the harsh environment of…suburbia,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Black has also revealed that the new film will take place after Predator and Predator 2, but before the events of the 2010 film Predators, which starred a bulked-up Adrien Brody.

Apart from Munn and Holbrook, the cast of the new film includes Sterling K. Brown (This is Us), Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight), Jacob Tremblay (Room), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Thomas Jane (Deep Blue Sea, The Punisher), Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones), and Augusto Aguilera (Chasing Life).

The Predator will be released on Aug. 3, 2018.