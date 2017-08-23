This Friday, Terminator 2: Judgment Day will be rumbling into theaters once again, remastered for the 21st century. And to commemorate its return, Lionsgate has released a special features clip in which the star and writer/director talk about the transition of the Terminator's identity.

"My first thought was bullshit. This isn't going to work." That's what initially crossed Arnold Schwarzenegger's mind after reading James Cameron's script for Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Apparently, Arnold had some reservations about suddenly being cast as "the good guy" after masterfully being such a badass bad guy in The Terminator. Fortunately, Cameron was able to convince Schwarzenegger that fans of the original killing machine would embrace his new role. And of course that's exactly what they did, as T2 received overwhelming positive reviews by critics and fans alike. It's rare that a sequel surpasses the original in quality and appeal, but many would argue Terminator 2: Judgment Day did just that.

"They'll never see it coming. It's gonna be great," said Cameron about the T2 script. And boy was he right.

Along with The Godfather Part II, Terminator 2: Judgment Day ranks at the very top when it comes to best movie sequels of all time. Its unique and compelling storyline, combined with action-filmmaking at its finest, enables the fast-moving thriller to stand the test of time, and keep audiences coming back for more.

"It was a really new twist, and this is why people celebrated it as time went on, the Terminator as the ultimate hero and the ultimate villain," said Schwarzenegger.

To help celebrate Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Lionsgate will be releasing a limited Collector’s Edition box set including a 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray™ and Digital HD), available on October 3.