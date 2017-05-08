It's been a while, but Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) is back.

Ford, Ryan Gosling, and director Denis Villeneuve revealed the first full trailer for Blade Runner 2049 on Monday during a Facebook Q&A:

Set 30 years after the previous film, 2049 stars Gosling as L.A.P.D. Officer K, a man with a mysterious past who unearths a conspiracy that could plunge society into chaos. In his quest to find answers, he finds Deckard, a former L.A.P.D. cop who has been missing for decades. Of course, K's desire to learn the truth may lead to him discovering secrets he wishes had stayed hidden.

As you can see from the trailer, 2049 retains the iconic cyberpunk aesthetic that made the original film a cult classic. While Blade Runner director Ridley Scott is not directing 2049 (he had his hands full with Alien: Covenant), he is on board as an executive producer.

Blade Runner 2049 is set for nationwide release on October 6, 2017.