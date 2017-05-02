The latest Wonder Woman TV spot aired during Gotham on Sunday, and it didn't disappoint.

From the first trailer's release—and the premiere of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice—it's been clear that Gal Gadot is the perfect Wonder Woman. The Israeli actress strikes the perfect balance of badassery and humor alongside co-star (and former Men's Fitness cover guy) Chris Pine, and it's clearer than ever in the film's latest TV spot.

The upcoming Wonder Woman film is the first to focus on Wonder Woman as a solo hero in the DC universe, and, so far, it looks like it'll be a good one. In the preview, we get a glimpse of where the Amazon princess came from and the damage that she can do in combat. The one-minute video asserts that justice has a new name, and it seems to be right.

Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gadot and Pine, is set for release on June 2, 2017.