It might be "a man's world," but when it comes to The Olympia expo and competition, it's the women who lead the pack. And there's one famously ripped actor who couldn't be happier about it: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The Baywatch star and former wrestler, along with Seven Bucks Productions co-founder and pro women's physique bodybuilder Dany Garcia—not to mention an impressive lineup of bodybuilding champions like Nicole Wilkins, Juliana Malacarne, Dexter Jackson, and Danny Hester—hyped the female competitors of this year's Olympia Weekend in a new video posted to Johnson's Instagram account.

"It's incredible that the women of the @mrolympiallc make up more than HALF of the competitors," Johnson wrote in his video caption. "This kind of growth and daring to break the mold, in what has been largely considered a male dominated sport for decades, is astounding... and inspiring."

Watch the full video below, and keep an eye out for more as Seven Bucks Productions launches its Olympia Takeover.