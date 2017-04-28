This guy might have a future in boxing.

During a junior French Cup rugby match between Saint-Esteve and Toulouse, an as-of-yet unnamed player got a little heated after getting a red card.

The Saint-Esteve player got in the face of the ref, threw a wicked knockout punch, and then all hell broke loose:

The most disgraceful thing I have ever seen on a rugby field. You won't be needing boots again for life that is mate. Life ban Booom! pic.twitter.com/xNQ0SEplwc — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) April 28, 2017

In case you were wondering: The rest of the match was suspended.

Another look at the punch: