Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is ready to save New York City—and he has some help from everyone’s favorite Avenger.
The newest trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming debuted online and it’s jam-packed with action, funny moments, a badass villain, and—of course—a bromance between Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).
The trailer reveals some story plot points and more information about Spider-Man’s main foe, Adrian Toomes—aka the Vulture (Michael Keaton). For one, the villain has a major bone to pick with Stark. Toomes has his own salvaging company that helps clean up New York City after superheroes make a mess, but when a government agency led by Stark takes over that task, it pushes Toomes aside, which makes him mad—very mad.
With the other films in the Marvel universe taking a “penthouse view” of heroes and villains, director Jon Watts is taking more of a ground-level view with Homecoming, giving fans a look at what it’s like to be a “regular joe” in this world, he told USA Today.
Though, as Marvel shows in this trailer, nothing is “regular” for Spider-Man.
Some new posters for the film also hit the web:
Spider-Man: Homecoming, directed by Jon Watts and starring Donald Glover, Marisa Tomei, Holland, Keaton, and Downey Jr., hits theaters July 7, 2017.