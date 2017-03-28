Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is ready to save New York City—and he has some help from everyone’s favorite Avenger.

The newest trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming debuted online and it’s jam-packed with action, funny moments, a badass villain, and—of course—a bromance between Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).

Movies and TV 20 films we can't wait to see in 2017 Guardians 2! Baywatch! Transformers!



The trailer reveals some story plot points and more information about Spider-Man’s main foe, Adrian Toomes—aka the Vulture (Michael Keaton). For one, the villain has a major bone to pick with Stark. Toomes has his own salvaging company that helps clean up New York City after superheroes make a mess, but when a government agency led by Stark takes over that task, it pushes Toomes aside, which makes him mad—very mad.

With the other films in the Marvel universe taking a “penthouse view” of heroes and villains, director Jon Watts is taking more of a ground-level view with Homecoming, giving fans a look at what it’s like to be a “regular joe” in this world, he told USA Today.

Movies and TV ‘Justice League’ unites in explosive trailer The heroes unite against a destructive new enemy.

Though, as Marvel shows in this trailer, nothing is “regular” for Spider-Man.

Some new posters for the film also hit the web:

Spider-Man: Homecoming, directed by Jon Watts and starring Donald Glover, Marisa Tomei, Holland, Keaton, and Downey Jr., hits theaters July 7, 2017.