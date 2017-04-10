Thor has been on one hell of a vacation.

After sitting out of Captain America: Civil War, Chris Hemsworth is back as the mighty God of Thunder in the first look at the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok.

Hemsworth debuts a brand new haircut for Thor and shows off the action-packed "intergalactic buddy road movie" directed by Taika Waititi, all set to a soundtrack of Led Zeppelin's immortal "Immigrant Song."

The trailer shows off the main beats of the story, which seem to reference the comic-book "Planet Hulk" storyline: When new villain Hela (Cate Blanchett) takes over and summarily destroys Thor’s home of Asgard, he is sent away to a world of gladiatorial combat run by Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster, where Thor is forced to do battle in a coliseum against the star of this new world—who just so happens to be one of his best friends:

Hemsworth has shown off his comedic chops before (as with his role in the Ghostbusters reboot and in his "Thor and Darryl" video shorts). Now he'll get to do the same with the oft-taciturn Thunder God. (Thor's reunification with The Hulk in the coliseum may be the most unequivocally joyful moment of any Marvel movie outside of Guardians of the Galaxy: "We know each other!" Thor shouts. "He’s a friend from work!")

Friends or not, Thor and Hulk will have to do battle to please the Grandmaster—and, apparently, Thor’s brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston, who clearly relishes playing the slimy villain).

Ragnarok also updates Hemsworth's group of friends: He has a new love interest in Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson, who you remember as Bianca from Creed) and a friend in the gun-toting Asgardian warrior Skurge (Karl Urban). Of course, some of Thor’s old friends are along for the ride, too: Apart from Mark Ruffalo and Hiddleston reprising their roles as Hulk and Loki, Ray Stevenson is back as a Volstagg, Jaimie Alexander is in as Sif, and the mighty Idris Elba returns as the all-seeing, all-hearing, sword-carrying Heimdall.

The film also got a cool, new poster to go along with the trailer:

Check out the brand new poster for Marvel Studios' #ThorRagnarok, in theaters November 3rd! pic.twitter.com/RrVup3Mm7k — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 10, 2017

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on November 3, 2017.