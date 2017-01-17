When it comes to throwing heavy-ass stuff, no one does it better than a strongman—and that's why this contest between Hafthór Júlíus 'Thor' Björnsson and Zydrunas Savickas is so awesome.

In a riveting competition on Italy's Guinness World Records Show, a weekly video series featuring some truly astounding record-breaking attempts, the two mountainous men go head-to head to see who can launch a 46 kg (that's 101 pounds) washing machine farther for a potential world record:

The two strongmen are no strangers when it comes to competing against one another. According to GuinessWorldRecords.com, this is their fith battle on the television series.

The distance of the toss is measured from the throwing line to the nearest point where the washing machine first hits the ground. It's amazing just how far both men are able to hurl these massive objects. In the end, it's Zydrunas earns the top spot with an impressive launch of 4.13 meters (13 ft 6.60 in).

This isn't the only time the two big men used a kitchen appliance to show off their brute strength. Check out Thor carrying this 992-pound fridge in a past competition with his Savickas.