Get ready to feel uncomfortable.

The British anthology series Black Mirror became a cult hit on Netflix thanks to its modernization of the The Twilight Zone format, and putting a spotlight on the unspoken dangers of modern society. The third season of the show was exclusive to Netflix, and now it's back for Season 4.

The season will be six episodes, the titles of which are shown in the trailer—"Crocodile," "Arkangel," "Hang the DJ," "USS Callister," "Metalhead," and "Black Museum," respectively.

The trailer also provides brief (and unsurprisingly vague) glimpses of each episode. Of particular note is "USS Callister," which appears to be the show's take on Star Trek.

Netflix has yet to give a specific release date for Black Mirror Season 4, listing it only as "coming soon".