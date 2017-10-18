Thanks to Men in Black and its many sequels, Will Smith is no stranger to battling other-worldly species in his acting roles.

But in his next movie, Bright, he'll be teaming up with one.

Set in an alternate present-day Los Angeles, this crime-fighting flick pairs two LAPD cops with very different backgrounds: a human named Ward (Smith) and an orc named Jakoby (Joel Edgerton) who work together to bring law and order to the city they patrol. Along with taking on the bad guys (and, um, bad nonhumans), the two must also address their own unique differences during their mission to protect a thought-to-be-forgotten relic that could unleash havoc in the wrong hands.

Will the partnership between Ward and Jakoby be strong enough to help keep the streets safe from a sinister underworld filled with dark forces? Stay tuned for what lies ahead in the upcoming new trailer, set to debut on October 25.

Directed by David Ayer, who's known for Hollywood blockbusters like Suicide Squad and Training Day, this genre-bending, high-fantasy-meets-The Wire flick looks to deliver pulse-pounding action in a radically new setting. Along with Smith and Edgerton, the film stars Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Enrique Murciano, Jay Hernandez, Andrea Navedo, Alex Meraz, Margaret Cho, and Kenneth Choi.

Bright will be available in select theaters and on Netflix starting December 22.