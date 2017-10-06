I know. You hear the word “daiquiri” and you think of something your mother would order on a cruise ship. Well, a great classic daiquiri is something else entirely.
It’s simple, made with only rum, syrup, and lime (just like Papa used to drink). But there’s an art to pulling it off. I was reminded of this when I saddled up to the bar at NYC’s wildly popular new restaurant Emily West Village, and the barkeep whipped up their Fulton daiquiri (made with Owney’s rum). It could single-handedly sail this classic back to prominence.