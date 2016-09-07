The mystery over who might play the next James Bond after Daniel Craig has evolved into something of a real-life spy thriller.

Now that Craig is (basically) confirmed for the next Bond film, there has been plenty of speculation about who will take over once he finally retires from playing 007.

Many thought that Craig was done after Spectre—his own words did the job on that one when he said he was exhausted from donning the famous tuxedo—but with the date set and the 25th installment of the franchise coming on Nov. 8, 2019, it’s clear that Craig is (very likely) returning.

But what happens after that installment? With the film being the 25th Bond movie and Craig’s fifth turn as the iconic character (Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre), it would be the perfect sendoff. So who takes over 007 afterwards?

The rumors have gone wild with names like Tom Hiddleston, Superman himself Henry Cavill, and all-around ass-kicker Idris Elba as options to step into the role.

Early rumors had Sony reportedly offering Craig an astonishing $150 million to not only reprise 007 for the fifth movie in Craig’s contract, but also add a sixth movie to the slate, a Sony source told RadarOnline. To put that number in context: Even if Craig signed a deal for half the money and only one movie, he’d make $75 million—more than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the highest-paid actor in the world, made in an entire year. (Cash: the ultimate workout recovery tool!)

Of course, no amount of cash can stop the speculation. “The greatest thing about this entertainment industry is that whether there’s a movie out or not, people can find some entertainment from it,” Cavill remarked about the ongoing Bond rumor mill in his September Men’s Fitness feature.

Here's a not-too-scientific look at who the bookies are favoring—and who Hollywood might have in the wings just in case Craig finally decides he’s hanging up the bowtie for good.