Just like his good friend Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor Bruce Willis isn’t ready to hang up the guns on one of his most iconic roles.

The Pulp Fiction and Expendables 2 actor will be back as cop John McClane in the sixth installment of the Die Hard franchise, according to Deadline.

Underworld director Len Wiseman will be behind the camera for the new film, which will be a “part-prequel” rather than a straight sequel or reboot.

No plot details have been released, but the film will follow two tracks involving McClane’s character: One in present day and the other in 1970’s New York, during which McClane was an NYPD beat cop. In the earlier films of the series, there were many references to McClane’s early days on the force, and now fans will get to see that in action.

Willis will portray McClane in the present day storyline, but Wiseman will be casting a new actor to play the character in the 1970’s flashbacks.

“The right casting for this role is crucial,” Wiseman said to Deadline. “Those bare feet have some very big shoes to fill.”

The last Die Hard film to be released in theaters was 2013’s A Good Day to Die Hard, which starred Willis alongside Jai Courtney, who played McClane’s son. The original Die Hard is considered to be one of the greatest action films of all time, and the first five films in the series have grossed a combined $1.4 billion worldwide.

No release date has been set for the new Die Hard film.