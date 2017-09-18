Zach Galifianakis is one of the funniest actors in Hollywood.

Galifianakis was nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2017 Emmy Awards for his roles on Baskets—on which he plays twin brothers—and that’s where he really turned some heads.

While Galifianakis hasn’t been massively overweight or obese during his career, his comedic persona definitely leaned more toward the "dad bod" style, or like Chris Pratt in his pre-Guardians of the Galaxy days, when Pratt played the lovable, plump Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation. (See Pratt’s amazing body transformation and 16 other extreme Hollywood celebrity transformations here.)

Galifianakis got his first television credit way back in 1996, but his true breakout came in The Hangover film trilogy as Alan, the socially awkward foil to Bradley Cooper’s Phil and Ed Helms’ Stu.

But now, Galifianakis is looking much trimmer and leaner compared to his Hangover days.

Galifianakis previously got some attention for dropping weight back in 2016, too. While appearing on Conan in January of that year, Galifianakis was asked about his weight loss, and responded with a joke, of course: “I’ve had a lot of plastic surgery,” the comedian said.

Since The Hangover, Galifianakis has appeared in projects as varied as The Muppets, It’s Kind of a Funny Story, Up in the Air, the Academy Award-winning Birdman, The Lego Batman Movie, and A Wrinkle in Time, but he’s really gotten raves for his performance on the FX television series Baskets, hence the Emmy nomination.

Here are 11 looks at Galifianakis’ new look from the Emmy Awards and other recent appearances.