If you're toying with the idea of upgrading your smartphone for one of Apple's new cutting-edge iterations (iPhone 8, 8 Plus, or X), then you'll want to consider picking up a few complementary gadgets that'll turn your hefty smartphone investment into a bona-fide workout essential.

Plus, you probably already carry your phone with you all the time—so you might as well defend it against accidental drops and scratches along with rogue kettlebells or cavalcades of sweat.

Here, we've picked out some of our favorite health- and fitness-focused accessories for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X—all loaded with technology that can make your workouts more comfortable and efficient.