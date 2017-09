Apple and Fitbit make a lot of waves in the wearables industry, but Samsung, Garmin, and TomTom are ready to make a big splash, as evidenced by the annual IFA Berlin 2017 conference.

Fitbit may have gotten a head start by announcing its newest smartwatch, the Ionic, a few days ago, but some other major players are using Europe's biggest technology trade show to reveal their fall lineups.

We've rounded up five of the biggest announcements thus far.