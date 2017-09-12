After a number of wearables brands debuted their new products for the holiday season, it was only a matter of time until Apple made its move.

The Apple Watch is the most successful smartwatch by a large margin, and with good reason: It combines the Cupertino brand's iconic style with a number of features for fitness fans, such as heart rate and step tracking.

However, a major sticking point of the Apple Watch Series 2 is that it has to be tethered to either a phone or Wi-Fi to properly function. With the Apple Watch Series 3 that all changes.

The Series 3 is the first Apple Watch to have built-in LTE, which means you can send messages and make calls even without an iPhone nearby. You'll never have to worry about accidentally leaving your phone at the gym ever again. In addition, the Series 3 includes a faster processor, faster Wi-Fi, and better battery efficiency.

Apple also announced that WatchOS 4, which will be officially released next week, will include all-new heart rate tracking features, including displaying your resting and recovery heart rates. You can also set your watch to notify you if it notices an unusual rise or drop in heart rate.

The Series 3 retails for $399 with cellular support, and $329 without. It's worth noting that it appears to have replaced the Series 2 on Apple's roster, while the Series 1 is still available for $249.