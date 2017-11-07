There's a pretty wide gulf between recreational cyclists and ultra-hardcore riders—especially when it comes to gear. Some guys barely hit the road with a helmet; others look like they could ride to Mars. Factor in utility riders like bike commuters or triathletes, and you're looking at a lot of different cycling apparel for a lot of different types of riders.

But whoever's on your list this holiday season, we guarantee you'll find a gift in this roundup: smart (and safe) essentials, versatile apparel, and stylish accessories that'll take anyone's cycling experience to the next level.

Here are our top gift picks of 2017 for bike commuters, road racers, and trail shredders.