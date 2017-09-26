There's no getting around it: Running isn't always fun. This is especially true when you're just starting out, and even more so when you've just committed to running a half-marathon for the first time in your life.

The first thing you can do to make it suck less? Commit—and we mean really commit, because half-marathons aren't for half-assers—to a training plan that'll help you build up your running mileage safely and efficiently.

The next thing you can do (and this is where it starts to get fun) is deck yourself out in the latest and greatest gear to make pounding the pavement not only a hell of a lot easier, but way more stylish, too.

Here's all the essential gear—everything from shoes and apparel to tech and snacks—you'll need to train for your first half-marathon and cross the finish line in one piece.