The beastliest shoe in the box has a new look.

Reebok launched the new CrossFit Nano 7 on Wednesday, giving its flagship cross-trainer a facelift in time for the season of New Year’s resolutions, gym signups, and the CrossFit Open (if you’re into that sort of thing).

On the surface, Reebok’s do-everything sneaker has a dramatic new look. The Nano 7’s neon soles and black-over-neon upper—the only colorway available right now—are a clear departure from the Nano 6 styling, which featured camo-styled soles and bold, color-blocked uppers. The “built with Kevlar” iconography that showed up on the Nano 6 is notably absent, as is the CrossFit logo.

Structurally, however, the Nano 7 hews closely to the classic design that made the Nano such a popular shoe for CrossFit workouts. Sturdy and solid while still lightweight and breathable, the Nano 7 is made with WODs in mind.

The new Nano 7 costs $129.99, and is available on CrossFit’s online store starting Jan. 4 and on Reebok.com on Jan. 5. (You can also read up on our top picks for CrossFit shoes here.)

Check out our gallery for a closer look at the shoe’s features.