A dramatic, breathtaking backdrop for an equally dramatic and breathtaking sport, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series continued on July 22 in Polignano a Mare, Italy. So far, professional divers have taken the plunge in Inis Mór, Ireland and São Miguel, Azores, Portugal. But the third stop in Italy lent itself to some truly killer photo opportunities and spectacular performances.

Wild card Alessandro De Rose of Italy won for the men, and Australian Rhiannan Iffland took first among the women.

Take a look through some of the highlights. And stay tuned for these upcoming events:

September 3 – Texas, USA

September 16 – Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

October 21 – Lago Ranco, Chile