Research shows that the levels of bacteria on most gym equipment could put a gas station bathroom to shame. One recent study found treadmills to be 74 times filthier than a water fountain, and free weights 362 times buggier than a toilet seat—and more than 70% of those bugs were potentially dangerous to humans.
Luckily, most gyms have hand-sanitizer dispensers—but not all. So keep some alcohol-free sanitizer (it won’t evaporate and dry out your skin) in your gym bag.
