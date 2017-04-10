Research shows that the levels of bacteria on most gym equipment could put a gas station bathroom to shame. One recent study found treadmills to be 74 times filthier than a water fountain, and free weights 362 times buggier than a toilet seat—and more than 70% of those bugs were potentially dangerous to humans.

Luckily, most gyms have hand-sanitizer dispensers—but not all. So keep some alcohol-free sanitizer (it won’t evaporate and dry out your skin) in your gym bag.

Skinvisible’s powerful DermSafe hand sanitizer is a good choice: Its active ingredient, chlorhexidine gluconate, which is used in operating rooms around the world, kills bacteria, viruses, and even the MRSA superbug. Give equipment a swipe before use: Kill the bugs, then go kill your workout.