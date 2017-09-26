Knowing how to make a decent pancake in the comfort of your own home is an underrated, yet valuable skill for a man to have. Not only are they delicious, but preparing breakfast for your significant other on a lazy weekend is a really sweet thing to do.
This tasty blueberry banana pancake recipe is a sinch to follow and the result is impressive in both appearance and taste. Follow it carefully and acquire a culinary and creative skill.
Nutrition (per serving: 3 pancakes plus 1 Tbsp maple syrup)
384 calories, 3g fat, 80g carbs, 11g protein, 8 g fiber, 203 mg calcium, 3 mg iron, 401 mg sodium
Preheat oven to 250° Fahrenheit
Coat a griddle or large nonstick skillet with cooking spray and preheat.
In a medium bowl, combine both flours, sugar, baking powder and salt. Mix well with a fork and set aside.
In a large bowl or food processor, mash bananas until mushy. Add milk, egg and vanilla and mix or process until blended.
Add dry ingredients to banana mixture and mix or process until just blended (tiny lumps should still appear; do not overmix or pancakes will be tough).
Ladle 3 tablespoons of banana pancakes batter onto hot griddle for each pancake.
Top each with 1/2 tablespoons of blueberries.
When bubbles appear around the edges of the banana blueberry pancakes, after about 2-3 minutes, flip and cook 1 minute. Transfer the banana blueberry pancakes to a warm plate and keep warm in a 250° Fahrenheit oven while you cook remaining pancakes.
Serve the healthy banana blueberry pancakes with maple syrup over top.