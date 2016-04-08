Just because you’re trying to get ripped does not mean that your main protein source has to be bland and boring grilled chicken day in and day out. Instead, add other protein sources to your diet like pork, ground turkey, and lean beef cuts such as eye round, sirloin tip, and bottom round.

All of these options are loaded with fat-burning nutrients, are low in calories, and will add variety to your food plan without sacrificing your waistline.

Here, we pulled together 11 quick and easy recipes that are will satisfy your carnivorous cravings. All of the recipes are chocked-full of at least 20 grams of protein per serving and are perfect post-workout dinner options.