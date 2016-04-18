Serves 4 to 6

Wrobel says: When I started working with quinoa, I had a blast thinking of all the ways I could substitute this “supergrain” for brown rice in my recipes. Sushi is one of my all-time favorite dishes, so it was only natural for me to pump up the protein with quinoa. These sushi rolls are sweet, light, crunchy, flavorful, and healthy. Plus, rolling sushi is a fun way to make dinner with your partner and get your hands dirty together. The nori seaweed in this dish is full of manganese, vitamin B2, and vitamin E, which increase libido, sex hormones, and healthy sperm production.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup chickpea miso

2 Tbsp toasted sesame oil

1/8 tsp smoked paprika

1 Tbsp wasabi powder

3 Tbsp water

1/2 Tbsp coconut aminos

4 to 6 large nori sheets

1 cup cooked quinoa, chilled

1 red bell pepper, julienned

1 carrot, julienned

1 cucumber, julienned

1 avocado, sliced thinly

1 Tbsp black sesame seeds, to taste

1 bunch microgreens or sprouts

Directions:

1) In a small mixing bowl, combine the miso paste, sesame oil, and smoked paprika. Mix, and set aside.

2) In a separate small mixing bowl, combine the wasabi powder, water, and coconut aminos. Mix, and set aside.

3) Lay out a nori sheet with plenty of space to work. On the first nori sheet closest to you, spread a bit of your miso paste mix. Evenly spread a couple of tablespoons of cooked quinoa, and then lay down a few strips of each of your fresh, julienned vegetables. Sprinkle generously with sesame seeds, and add a pinch of microgreens on top.

4) To roll your sushi, roll away from you using four fingers or a sushi rolling mat. Apply light but firm pressure to keep the rolls neat. Your thumbs roll and push the roll forward as your other fingers keep the roll together. When you arrive at the end of the nori roll, use fingers dipped in water or half a lemon wedge to wet the nori roll so it stays together. Slice your nori roll with a sharp knife dipped in water after each cut. Repeat these steps for each nori roll.

5) Plate, and top with black sesame seeds. Serve your dipping sauce alongside.

