Servings
12
Cook Time
45
Prep Time
30

These decadent and nutritionally dense power bars contain 9g of healthy fat, 4g of protein, 3g of fiber, and only 4g of sugar each.

For just 130 calories a bar, pair them up with Greek yogurt or nuts for a snack or enjoy as dessert.

Nutrition (per serving, without optional ingredients)

Calories: 132; total fat: 9g; saturated fat: 1g; protein: 4g; carbohydrates: 11g; sugar: 7g; fiber: 3g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 155mg

Recipe and photo by Alexis Joseph, M.S., R.D., L.D. of Hummusapien.

Ingredients 
¾ cup creamy almond butter
½ cup pumpkin puree
1 over-ripe medium banana
¼ cup pure maple syrup
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 Tbsp coconut flour
1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp baking soda
¼ tsp salt
⅓ cup chocolate chips and/or walnuts (optional)
How to make it 

Preheat oven to 350°. Spray an 8x8" square baking dish with cooking spray.

Place almond butter, pumpkin, banana, maple syrup, and vanilla in a medium bowl. Stir until well-combined.

Add the rest of the ingredients, stirring until smooth.

Pour into prepared baking dish, smoothing with a spatula. Bake for 30 minutes or until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean.