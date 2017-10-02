These decadent and nutritionally dense power bars contain 9g of healthy fat, 4g of protein, 3g of fiber, and only 4g of sugar each.
For just 130 calories a bar, pair them up with Greek yogurt or nuts for a snack or enjoy as dessert.
Nutrition (per serving, without optional ingredients)
Calories: 132; total fat: 9g; saturated fat: 1g; protein: 4g; carbohydrates: 11g; sugar: 7g; fiber: 3g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 155mg
Recipe and photo by Alexis Joseph, M.S., R.D., L.D. of Hummusapien.
Preheat oven to 350°. Spray an 8x8" square baking dish with cooking spray.
Place almond butter, pumpkin, banana, maple syrup, and vanilla in a medium bowl. Stir until well-combined.
Add the rest of the ingredients, stirring until smooth.
Pour into prepared baking dish, smoothing with a spatula. Bake for 30 minutes or until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean.