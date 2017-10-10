Amaranth is an ancient grain that has a sweet and nutty flavor. One cup of this cooked whole grain contains 251 calories, 46g carbohydrates, and 4g of fat. It’s also the highest in protein of all grains with 9g per cup.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 390; total fat: 3.5g; saturated fat: 1g; protein: 26g; carbohydrates: 64g; sugar: 16g; fiber: 14.31g; cholesterol: 5mg; sodium: 190mg
Recipe and photo by Elizabeth Ann Shaw, M.S., R.D., C.L.T. of Simple Swaps.
Preheat the oven to 425°. Coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray. Spread the sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and carrots evenly onto the prepared pan. Place in the oven, and cook for 35 minutes or until vegetables are fork tender. Sprinkle with sea salt and garlic, if desired.
While the oven is preheating, add water to a small pot and set over high heat. Once water comes to a boil, add the amaranth, stir, and reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer amaranth until water is absorbed, about 15-20 minutes. Remove from heat, and cover.
In a separate small pot, place distilled vinegar and 1 cup of water. Add beets, and boil for 15 minutes.
Remove from heat, and cover for 20 minutes.
To assemble: Place ½ cup amaranth in the bottom of each bowl, and add ¼ portions of the sweet potatoes, carrots, Brussels sprouts, spinach, and cottage cheese. Serve with balsamic vinegar or dressing of choice.