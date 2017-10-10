Amaranth is an ancient grain that has a sweet and nutty flavor. One cup of this cooked whole grain contains 251 calories, 46g carbohydrates, and 4g of fat. It’s also the highest in protein of all grains with 9g per cup.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 390; total fat: 3.5g; saturated fat: 1g; protein: 26g; carbohydrates: 64g; sugar: 16g; fiber: 14.31g; cholesterol: 5mg; sodium: 190mg

Recipe and photo by Elizabeth Ann Shaw, M.S., R.D., C.L.T. of Simple Swaps.