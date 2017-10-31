Baked apple chips are another way to use those fall apples. Store for up to one week in a dry, cool place, and enjoy with a spiced Greek yogurt dip as dessert or simple snack.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 34; protein: 1g; fat: 0g; carbs: 8g
Recipe and photo by Caroline Chambers of Mealthy.com.
Preheat oven to 250°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Make 1 slit in each apple, stem to bottom, deep enough to reach the core. Place apple on Spiralizer, and spiralize into chips.
Lay chips flat on baking sheet, making sure the chips don’t touch. After the apples are laid out, sprinkle with cinnamon.
Bake until edges have curled up and chips are crisp, about 2 hours.
Meanwhile, whisk together Greek yogurt, honey, and cinnamon. Keep refrigerated until ready to use.
Serve with spiced dip on side.
Store in airtight container at room temperature for 1 day.